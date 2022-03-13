Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 49,364 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $122.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,881,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

