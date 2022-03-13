Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,013,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average of $141.47. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

