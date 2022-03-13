Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock traded down $6.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.18. 2,341,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.36.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

