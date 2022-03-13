Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $767.61

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 767.61 ($10.06) and traded as high as GBX 924 ($12.11). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 921 ($12.07), with a volume of 533,464 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLIN. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.52) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 740 ($9.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 914.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 768.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 64.41.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

