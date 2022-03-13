Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT Lowered to $10.00

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 418.13% from the stock’s current price.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

