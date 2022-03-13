Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.73.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 415,037 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 90,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,728 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.