Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 415,037 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 90,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,728 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

