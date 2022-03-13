Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after buying an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.83. 1,997,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.62 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.