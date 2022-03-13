Clear Street Markets LLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,452 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RY shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.38. 633,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.36. The company has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

