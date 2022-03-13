Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 295.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,075 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,155,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57,664 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 511,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 68,340 shares during the last quarter.

KBE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,200,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,718. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

