Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10,698.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $199,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,327,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,450 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.