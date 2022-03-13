Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10,698.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $199,979,000 after buying an additional 145,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. 20,327,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,365,963. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

