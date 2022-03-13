Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.