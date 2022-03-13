Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 32.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $44,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $68.87. 14,023,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,518,946. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.