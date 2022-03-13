Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 32.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $44,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $68.87. 14,023,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,518,946. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.
In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
