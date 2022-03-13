Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $7.31 on Friday, hitting $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,845. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.78. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $350.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.