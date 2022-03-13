Chiron Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.29. 87,531,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,551,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.