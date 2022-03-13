Chiron Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 2,899,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,549. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

