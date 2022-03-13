Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,849 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. 19,584,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,202,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

