China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

