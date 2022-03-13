Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $169.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

CVX opened at $170.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $332.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chevron by 69.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 183,787 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

