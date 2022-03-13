Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 64.7% in February

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHKR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 177,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,098. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a yield of 27.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

