ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.14.

ChargePoint stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,005,754 shares of company stock valued at $20,297,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 67.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

