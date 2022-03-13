ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CHX opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 2.99.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ChampionX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 87,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,244,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after purchasing an additional 968,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 209,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

