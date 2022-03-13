Chainswap Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,422.00 (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. Chainswap has a total market cap of $799,637.51 and $12,422.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00104961 BTC.

About Chainswap

ASAP is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,678,582 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

