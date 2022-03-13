Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CVCY has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

