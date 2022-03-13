Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

DHI traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.96. 1,657,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.