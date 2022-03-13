Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.50 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $13.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.39. 1,038,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,733. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $479.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

