Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.79. 2,972,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.56 and a 200 day moving average of $362.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $330.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.76 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

