Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 58.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 35,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $129,503.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 114,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,813.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

