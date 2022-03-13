CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Down 63.6% in February

CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CENAQ Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 4,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. CENAQ Energy has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,060,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

CENAQ Energy Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. CENAQ Energy Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.