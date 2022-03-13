CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $154.53 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

