CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.990-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Shares of CBZ stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. 190,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,575. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBZ shares. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

