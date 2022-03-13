Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

