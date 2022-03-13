Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,759 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $135,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.