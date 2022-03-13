Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 368,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.62.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

