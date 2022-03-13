Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,864 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,803 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,142,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,178,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,685,000 after acquiring an additional 404,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,895,000 after acquiring an additional 191,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $134.91 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average of $145.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

