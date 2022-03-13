Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after buying an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.