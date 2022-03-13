Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $16.33

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $16.94. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 121,327 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 10,140,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,450,377.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 739,715 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 448,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 427,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
