Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives $27.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,738,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,460,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,544,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,872. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

