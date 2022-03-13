Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NETGEAR were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 103,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NTGR opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.77. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.