CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 229 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 198.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,164,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,729 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 323,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.97.

NYSE SHW traded down $3.96 on Friday, reaching $233.59. 1,269,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,258. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.89. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.93 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

