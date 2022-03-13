CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,169. The company has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $130.61. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.