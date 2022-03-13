CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

NYSE PNC traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.88. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.44 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

