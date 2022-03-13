CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 90,531 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,391,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,103,316. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

