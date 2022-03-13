Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

CAPR stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 5.73. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

