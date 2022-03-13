Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.
CAPR stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 5.73. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Capricor Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.