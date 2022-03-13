Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of CAPR opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 5.73. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

