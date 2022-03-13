Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 5.73. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 67,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

