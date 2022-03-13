Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Announces Earnings Results

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.
NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 5.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 67,536 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capricor Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
