Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $564.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $283,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

