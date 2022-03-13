Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.09. 2,514,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,518. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $121.21 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

