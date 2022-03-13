Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $20.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $3,040,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 847,212 shares of company stock worth $15,049,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

